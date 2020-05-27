PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Video posted on social media and even our Arizona's Family cameras caught people in bars last weekend crammed together, not social distancing.
Will Humble is The Executive Director for Arizona Public Health Association and the former health department director. He said he's seen most businesses practicing social distancing, but it's the ones that aren't that concern him. "A minority of businesses that clearly don't care and also their customers that don't care," said Humble. "That's what we've seen in Old Town Scottsdale over the three-day weekend."
He says he has a simple solution that might stop the crowding businesses. "One of the things that the Governor's Executive Order Number 36 did is, it said local jurisdictions, cities, can't implement measures to control COVID-19 in their own jurisdiction," said Humble. "They have to use the basic state guidelines, which are really voluntary, to be honest."
"It does not tie the hands of local law enforcement," said Patrick Ptak, a spokesperson for The Governor's Office. "Local municipalities have the ability to enforce the guidelines in the executive order, and we've seen that if a business hasn't been in compliance, they've been called and we've gone out there and worked with the business owner to check and make sure the guidance is in place."
Humble is asking Governor Ducey to modify the executive order to give cities more power. "They could set additional zoning requirements related to COVID-19," said Humble. "Currently, cities cannot implement restrictions that are greater than what the state has in place, but local entities including municipalities and law enforcement have the ability to enforce what's in place," said Ptak.
Ptak said The Governor's Office favors an educational approach"...by giving businesses and people the chance to comply if they're not already," said Ptak.
Earlier Wednesday, Scottsdale's mayor took to Twitter, criticizing the overcrowding in Old Town bars. Jim Lane called the videos of the crowded places “disturbing,” saying that the images “show a real lack of common sense & civic responsibility.”