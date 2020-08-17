MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) – In July, Arizona’s Family did a report on local fire districts trying to get money from the CARES Act.

After our original story aired, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million in funding to help fire districts in the county, a number the county confirmed to Arizona’s Family.

First responders struggle to get PPE in Maricopa County Arizona’s Family has heard from a lot of different frontline workers saying PPE is still hard to find.

“You reached out, told our story, and in turn they [county leaders] reached out and said, wait a minute, what’s going on? So it forced that novel,” Buckeye Valley Fire District Chief Mark Burdick said. “That’s through our, you know, through our relationships, so I think it’s very positive, very needed. Thank you.”

Chief Burdick said his fire district has spent a lot more money than what was originally budgeted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, he’s had around 15 of his firefighters who have tested positive for COVID-19, which means additional costs with overtime for other firefighters.

“We tend to lose people for a couple of weeks... when somebody tests positive for COVID, they might be sick for a day or two if they're lucky,” he said. “They get well but we make them still quarantine for a while because they're just not sure. So it's causing an added burden to assume that we haven't seen other seasonal illnesses."

The county sent a letter to Chief Burdick which says in guidance from the “Department of Treasury, the County will consider reimbursing fire districts for actual expenses incurred for employee leave time associated with COVID-related absences from work, and payroll costs associated with staff dedicated to COVID-19 response.”

Several fire districts are expected to file with the county to secure their share of the emergency aid by the end of the week.

Maricopa County released the following statement about the funds: