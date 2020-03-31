PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Television and radio broadcasters from around our state will hold a virtual town hall meeting this week to address questions about the COVID-19 crisis.

On Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m., broadcasters from across Arizona will join Gov. Doug Ducey for the event, which will be broadcast statewide on TV, radio and digital platforms, including 3TV, CBS 5, azfamily.com and on our azfamily mobile app.

The hour-long conversation will air commercial-free on more than 50 local TV and radio stations statewide, allowing all Arizonans to be part of a shared dialogue.

Also joining the panel will be Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major General Michael McGuire and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. Participants will take virtual questions from the public about the latest developments in the coronavirus spread.

“Basic information about COVID-19 is everywhere, but our goal is to cut through the clutter, eliminate any misinformation and let everyone in Arizona be part of an important conversation with our state leaders,” said Arizona Broadcasters Association President and CEO Chris Kline. “Arizona broadcasters are coming together in these unprecedented times and we hope it’s a model for everyone in Arizona to do the same.”

There will be no live audience at the town hall. However, members of the public can submit "virtual questions" in advance through local television and radio stations across the state. If you would like to submit our question, visit the Arizona's Family coronavirus group.

The Town Hall will broadcast with support from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.