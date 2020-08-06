PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona 2-1-1 hotline for COVID-19 related economic questions and assistance has expanded and will be available to Arizonans 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the 2021 fiscal year because the program received more money from the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES).
It's a statewide hotline which has been funded with $2 million which was provided by DES. The idea if you have a concern related to getting financial help and direction, you can get it when you need it which is better than letting your brain race all evening.
The hotline is administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network and will offer a place to answer questions and concerns from Arizona residents about COVID-19.
Govenor Ducey announced a new statewide hotline in March 2020 that was set up to answer any economic questions related to the coronavirus including unemployment and financial strains.
"With this hotline launch, Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1."
The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:
- How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread
- Testing information for COVID-19
- What populations are at higher risk from the COVID-19
- What to do if an individual gets sick
- COVID-19 and animals
- And a list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information
2-1-1 also serves as a surge line for the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona and provides a crisis counseling program.
More information can also be found at 211arizona.org/covid-19