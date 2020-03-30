PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is asking the sheriffs of 15 counties "to temporarily suspend admissions of convicted persons from county jails for 21 days" in an effort to make sure COVID-19 does not find it way into Arizona's prisons.

ADCRR COVID-19 MANAGEMENT STRATEGY UPDATE March 30, 2020https://t.co/fnLIyrM6BJ pic.twitter.com/FyNM0owejU — AZ DEPT OF CORRECTIONS, REHABILITATION & REENTRY (@AZCorrections) March 30, 2020

ADCRR manages 16 prison complexes that house about 43,000 inmates. The agency says there are "no known cases of coronavirus" in any of the prisons yet and it wants to keep it that way.

After 21 days of not admitting new inmates, ADCRR there will be another 21 days of "prudent admissions."

“Today is another example of how law enforcement agencies across the State are working together to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus while maintaining public safety,” ADCRR Director David Shinn said in a news release.

This "emergency measure" comes on the heels of an announcement by President Donald Trump extending the federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April.