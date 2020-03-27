PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman in Ahwatukee, Crista Crystal, went on her NextDoor page to share with her community that she was struggling to find hand sanitizer in her area, like most people, due to coronavirus.

On Monday, her homeowners association called her to tell her that someone left her a surprise.

A person who saw her original post, bought her bags of groceries, including hand sanitizer, in honor of their late brother who lost his life to pancreatic cancer. They used to send him care packages of food that he was craving. "They even sent me a beautiful card with a $50 gift card! And a cute plaque to put on my wall and keep me inspired. And magazines to read that I love!"

Stories like this warm our hearts and give you all the full-body chills in a good way.

Ahwatukee girl spreads kindness through rock art

A 10-year-old named Kylie Sellinger is surprising Valley residents with tiny works of art around town. She even has a Facebook page to you know where to find the rocks.

Phoenix boy making masks for hospital workers

A boy named Preston, of Phoenix, and his family are making face masks to help out with the supply shortage in the Valley. See more about their efforts to help by clicking here.

Salad and Go honors those who serve our community

Salad and Go is doing its part to help out during this crisis. Each day, the drive-through salad chain has been honoring those who serve us by providing free salads or breakfast burritos. Monday, they honored health care workers and first responders. Tuesday, it was grocery store and retail employees. Wednesday, it was Arizona National Guard and Active Duty Military. On Thursday, employees and volunteers of homeless shelters and food banks

got free food On Friday, March 27, it will be hospitality workers, and this weekend, healthcare workers and first responders will be honored. You will need to show a form of identification to your place of work, whether it is a badge, paystub, or uniform. For information, visit the Salad and Go Facebook page.

Woman gives owner of popular Prescott restaurant envelope of cash to help employees

Popular Prescott restaurant on receiving end of $2,000 random act of kindness The owner of Rosa's Pizzeria, was loading orders for delivery and curbside pickup Tuesday when the woman approached him, handed him the envelope, and then left.

Young Phoenix brothers make cards for healthcare workers

Brothers Luke and Colin Feiler, who attend Copper Canyon Elementary School in Phoenix, are using their time off school to Copper Canyon Elementary School to make cards for healthcare providers. "We're writing like, be happy, smile and thank you," said Colin Feiler. "I'm writing notes and doing tons of pictures." Want to take part? The boys' mom created a Facebook page called "Cards for Hospitals and Nursing Homes."

Packages Left for Delivery Drivers

A FedEx Express Courier in Glendale spotted this on someone's front porch: fully stocked box with toilet paper, water and canned goods. The courier posted the photo on Instagram with the plea to please share, since everyone needs to see kinds acts like this. "So thoughtful. So caring," reads the post. "In a time when people are panicking an hoarding everything for no really good reason, these people are willingly giving it away." (By the way, the courier didn't need anything, so didn't take anything.)

It all started with a challenge. Paul Piotrowski with United Site Services called BKD's and asked if they would match an order for Chandler Regional Hospital. Needless to say, the challenge was accepted with enthusiasm!

Over 60 meals were provided to doctors and nurses on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

A closed public school district in the East Valley is making sure their medical supplies don't go to waste.

The East Valley Institute of Technology is donating 2,500 masks and personal protection equipment (PPE), including 350 isolation gowns, to a medical facility in Show Low in need of supplies. The supplies are used by students in the EVIT School of Health Sciences program. Read the full story here.

Missing your favorite bar establishments in the Phoenix-area? Or your favorite servers and bartenders?

Last week, Governor Ducey issued an executive order, part of which required restaurants in counties with a confirmed case of the coronavirus to provide only dine-out options and closure of bars.

Now, a "virtual tip jar" has been started to help support local servers and bartenders across the Phoenix-area who are out of work. Read the full story here.

Residents in Arcadia have set up a "Bear Hunt" for little kids during the quarantine. This type of "bear hunt" encourages residents to place a teddy bear in their window that the kids can spot while on a walk or even a drive. It's family fun for everyone.

"We’re going on a Bear Hunt! Arcadia Residents, display stuffed bears for our kiddos to find on their Bear Hunt this week. Display in your windows or in your yard by Tuesday morning. Post your general area in the comments to help moms find the way."

There is also a map you can track some of the teddy bears which you can find here.

Laveen is also doing their own "Bear Hunt" this week. They are asking residents to place a bear in any window of their home that is easy for parents and kids to spot.

Kawaii Sushi and Asian Cuisine had to close Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because the rules and policies kept changing, it became too tough for the restaurant to try and keep up. So on Monday, workers decided to cook all the food they had left before it spoiled. They packaged it all up and gave it to those in need. Crews with the Peoria Police Department came by their location at 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road to pick up the food. Read the full story here.

Amid the widespread restaurant closures due to coronavirus concerns, two diners made sure to brighten the day for the staff of one local eatery. Eggstasy, a brunch restaurant in Scottsdale, posted a heartwarming photo on their Facebook page Tuesday morning. A pair of diners named Georgia and Hattie Grace left a $1,000 tip on a $69.91 bill. Read the full story here.

Woman Pays It Forward to kind apartment manager in Scottsdale

The coronavirus isn't stopping acts of kindness. There's an apartment manager in Scottsdale who takes care of hundreds of tenants every day. It's certainly not an easy job but he's found a way to make them all feel like family. Edd Gilbert is not the kind of apartment manager that parks himself behind a desk. He likes to be out and about, getting to know his tenants.

"We value everybody that lives here, that means their families, their pets, all of that," said Gilbert. "Even though I work here, I'm still part of the community and I actually care." Read the full story here.

Woman Pays It Forward to kind apartment manager in Scottsdale Edd Gilbert is not the kind of apartment manager that parks himself behind a desk.

Hard times sometimes bring out the best in people. Check out one man's generous act of kindness as he helped spread some joy amid all the fear and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

A businessman from Michigan was eating at Aunt Chilada’s in Tempe Thursday, when he began hearing from employees that the restaurant would soon have to close its dining section.

When the man was about to leave, he asked bartender Jeff Moore how many people were working this evening. Moore told the man that ten employees were working.

What that customer did next caught everyone off guard. "He handed me a stack of ten $100 bills and told me to distribute it among the staff." Read the full story here.

Customer surprises workers at Tempe restaurant with ray of hope during uncertain time The man didn't give his name or ask for anything in return. But it certainly made a huge impact on the employees on the receiving end.

Neighborhoods spreading love, positive messages through sidewalk chalk

Neighborhoods across the Valley are finding ways to cheer up their fellow neighbors while keeping the kids occupied and practicing social distancing. Regine Baffert is using sidewalk chalk to entertain the families in her neighborhood while also spreading messages of hope and important reminders. Some of the phrases on the sidewalk include "be happy" and "self-care" and "keep calm." Read the full story here.

Phoenix-area couple pays it forward during the COVID-19 crisis

A Phoenix-area couple isn't letting their homegrown produce go to waste. They've started a "take and leave" program to help those in their neighborhood.