PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's going to happen eventually... people going back to work and businesses re-opening. But make no mistake, everyone's daily life will look a lot a different.
Emergency physician Frank Lovecchio said that we should expect that social distancing will likely continue long after the economy is up and running again. "I have to explain to people, too, that this is not an on and off switch," said Lovecchio. "Social distancing is probably better as a dimmer switch, slowly ease back into it, because we are going to have to practice this for a while."
Call it the "new normal." Here's a glimpse at how people's lives may be impacted, according to health experts.
-More people wearing face masks. New Yorkers must now wear them in public, and other states may require them, as well.
-Mass gatherings at sporting events and concerts are likely over until next year.
-Fewer business travelers, with many opting for on-line meetings instead.
-There may be restrictions at schools, especially when it comes to assemblies, P.E. and recess.
And, you should also prepare for big changes at your favorite restaurants. Steve Chucri is President of the Arizona Restaurant Association. His industry is currently considering the use of masks for kitchen and wait staff, spreading tables farther apart in dining areas, and using menus that can be easily cleaned and wiped down.
"Safety of our customers is going to be job one, and when we get back into an open setting, I believe you are going to see voluntarily, restaurants eager to open, but do it in a very, very careful way," said Chucri. "I don't think you will see any restaurant with the mindset, 'we're just simply going to open our doors as we opened in January.' There will be changes."