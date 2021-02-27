PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Saturday. Millions of Americans like Mark Fong are one step closer to getting help. When COVID-19 hit, Fong said he was laid off from Walmart and soon found himself homeless.

"'It was the lowest point in my life, absolutely the lowest point in my life. This was all caused by the pandemic," said Fong.

Fong said he got help through Central Arizona Shelter Services but has been living on the state's unemployment benefits for nearly a year now. He is now banking on more federal help to keep him off the streets.

"The federal unemployment boost ended. I was down to $117 a week, which who can live off that? You can't pay rent. You can't do anything with that," said Fong.

The new COVID-19 relief bill would give an extra $400 a week in federal unemployment benefits. It would also give most Americans a $1,400 stimulus check. The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where there could be a vote as early as next week.