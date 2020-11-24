PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many families have had a year of financial struggle after losing jobs during the pandemic, which can be even more stressful and emotional on a week like this trying to provide a Thanksgiving meal for a family.
Arizona has one of the lowest unemployment payouts in the United States. For many Arizona families who have been relying on those paychecks to stay afloat, a typical Thanksgiving feast just isn't in the cards. For Stephanie Zeman, her financial crisis began in March.
"All of a sudden, my boss told me we may have to shut down," Zeman said. "My boss called me and was like, 'We're going to have to let you go."
Fast forward to late November, and after so many applications, she still is working on finding something new.
So Thanksgiving is about to be a whole lot different for her and her family.
"We usually go all out, but since this year was financial, I pulled my sister and brother together along with his roommates, and I said, 'Okay guys, we've gotta figure something out," Zeman said.
Her brother is an essential worker, so he's buying the turkey, and her sister is growing her own fruit to help with the meal. Zeman saved up a little money for groceries to help and sold some of her belongings to make ends meet.
"I'm having to give up some of my life to survive, and it's hard. It's very hard," she said. Zeman isn't alone.
According to the census, nearly 11% of Arizona households are either late on their rent or mortgage or don't know if they can pay it next month.
About 40% of them say they're likely to be evicted or foreclosed on in the next two months.
"We really, really don't want families to miss out on a Thanksgiving meal," said Marisol Saldivar with St. Vincent De Paul.
On Thanksgiving, St. Vincent De Paul will have a drive-through turkey dinner for families who need extra food. They've also helped 2,000 families with rent and utility assistance this year.
"We've totally seen a different kind of family showing up needing help at our doorstep this year. A lot of middle-class families that haven't expected to lose out on an income this year," Saldivar said.
The maximum amount of unemployment payout in Arizona is $240 per week. Zeman is only getting $198 per week, but she said despite the financial stress, she's thankful for what she does have.
"Most people are not getting to say 'I love you' or 'Merry Christmas' or 'Happy Thanksgiving' because of people that have passed. And that's what hurts the most," said Zeman.
St. Vincent De Paul said their Thanksgiving dining drive-through starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, near I-17 and 7th Avenue in south Phoenix.
They also encourage families to call them if they need help with rent or utilities.