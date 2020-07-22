Coronavirus test labs are seeing a massive backlog in Arizona and a Phoenix woman talked about her nightmare experience trying to get her test results for COVID-19.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A huge issue Arizonans are dealing with right now is getting COVID-19 test results back in a reasonable time frame. Some are waiting up to three weeks for results.

Wednesday, Sonora Quest had more than 60,000 backlogged tests, making those wait times even longer. One Phoenix woman described her nightmare experience with testing. For Stephanie Parra, her frustrating process began on June 27.

“I tested positive. I’ve been asymptomatic the entire time,” she said.

Her brother and his partner also tested positive, showing no symptoms. She went back on July 4 and got a negative result a week later.

“Folks are losing income and their livelihoods because we can’t get them a test result back on time,” Stephanie Parra said.

“I wanted to make sure that I had a confirmed negative. I’ve heard a lot about false positives, false negatives, etc.,” Parra said.

So, she got a third test on July 11 to be sure before she saw anybody.

“That July 11 test has never been returned. So now we’re on July 22. I still don’t have test results,” she said.

Parra said she called her clinic and was told information by their staff.

“In early July, Sonora Quest lost a bunch of tests and so we just have to operate under the assumption that those tests are gone, and we should schedule an additional test,” she said.

On Sonora Quest's website, it shows as of Wednesday, there are nearly 62,000 pending tests.

When Arizona’s Family asked Sonora Quest about this, they said they’re working to reduce turnaround time and appreciate patience as they deal with increased demand for testing. Parra said expecting people to quarantine with no results for weeks on end is devastating for many.

“Folks are losing income and their livelihoods because we can’t get them a test result back on time,” she said. “It’s been an incredibly frustrating process.”

Sonora Quest said their goal is to be able to process 60,000 tests a day by the end of August and get tests results back to people within 24 to 48 hours.

 

