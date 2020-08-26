PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans who spot reopened businesses who are not complying with the restrictions to help stop the coronavirus spread can now send their complaints to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Starting on Thursday, people who want to file a complaint can call the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157. They can also submit a complaint online through the ADHS website. State officials say local or the state health department will then investigate the complaints.

3 Arizona counties, including Maricopa, could meet benchmarks to reopen businesses Thursday The businesses that this would impact would include indoor gyms, bars serving food, indoor theaters, and water parks/tubing. The ones that are allowed to be open must have approval from the state.

According to ADHS, Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties are expected to meet benchmarks for businesses to reopen on Thursday. They'll be in the "moderate community spread level" range, so there will still be tough restrictions. Bars and nightclubs can have 50% capacity if it's converted to restaurant service and masks are required for everyone unless customers are eating or drinking. Water parks, tubing places and indoor theaters will also have a 50% capacity limitation. Indoor gyms and fitness centers can only have a 25% capacity under the moderate level. More details can be found here.

Many of those businesses have been closed since June 29, when Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a one-month closure to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some have already gotten ready to reopen. Earlier this week, Harkins Theatres said it will open all of its Arizona locations this weekend. Gyms like EoS Fitness and Life Time gyms have reopened while LA Fitness hopes to open Thursday.