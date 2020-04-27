MEADVIEW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Richard Beck is a senior citizen, and he's retired in the little town of Meadview, just north of Kingman. Like a lot of retired folks, he and his wife Anna are watching every dollar spent.
"We've cut back a whole lot,” Anna Beck told 3 On Your Side. “We buy groceries and pay what bills we can pay."
"Just to get by during the pandemic,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Yep," she replied.
So, following the spread of COVID-19, Anna and Richard were looking forward to getting the federal government's Economic Impact Payment to help out. "It's (stimulus money) going to be 100 percent important to us because it will keep us afloat and keep us from losing a vehicle," Anna said.
So, when her husband recently received a text message saying, "Richard, your stimulus is awaiting your confirmation," and asked him to click a link to accept, he showed it to his wife. "So I took it over to her and let her look at it, and she immediately said this looks like a scam to me," Richard remembers his wife saying.
She's right, it is a scam, and Richard and Anna are not the only ones being targeted. On social media, a woman posted a text message she received saying, "Beverly, your stimulus is pending your acceptance."
Another one was sent to someone named Jeremy saying the exact same thing. Then another post from a woman says, "Brittany, $1,000 to support you through the outbreak has been pre-accepted, claim by clicking the link." They're all scams aimed at duping you out of money.
"The scammers need to come to a stop. It's got to end somewhere," Anna said.
If you click on the link, a couple of things might happen. Malware, for example, could be downloaded on to your phone, and you don’t want that. Or, you might be asked to pay some kind of fee to get your stimulus money.
Remember, you don’t have to pay anything to receive your money, so don't fall for it.