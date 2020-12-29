PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that Arizonans over the age of 75 will now be prioritized for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Vaccination started across Arizona for frontline health care workers, emergency medical services workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities earlier this month. This group is referred to as phase 1A for COVID-19 vaccine prioritization in Arizona.

Those 75 and older will now be eligible for vaccination in the next phase, known as Phase 1B, which also includes education and child care workers and members of protective services occupations.

The updated Phase 1B comes from a recommendation made by a panel of state, local and tribal experts including members of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), called the Arizona Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee (VAPAC).

The recommendation is intended to protect Arizonans who are most at risk and to reduce the strain on hospitals. Older people are far more likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications and be hospitalized than those who are younger.

"One of Arizona’s top priorities since the start of the pandemic has been to protect our most vulnerable," said Ducey. "This updated prioritization will get older Arizonans vaccinated sooner, further protecting those most at-risk and relieving the strain on our hardworking health care professionals. My thanks to the trained vaccinators across the state working to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect Arizonans."

The decision by VAPAC meets the updated recommendations from the CDC which recently voted to include those over the age of 75 in Phase 1B. According to the CDC, people age 75 and older are eight times more likely to be hospitalized and 220 times more likely to die compared to younger adults. These risks continue to significantly increase for individuals 85 and older.

Gov. Ducey urges Arizonans to get COVID-19 vaccine when available The governor announced a new 15 million dollars in additional funding for public health emergency needs, which will help replenish the emergency fund for AZDHS and continue the fight against COVID-19.

"We have seen the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on our communities," said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. "Prioritizing those 75 and older in the next phase of vaccinations will protect those at even greater risk while helping preserve hospital capacity."

ADHS anticipates moving into prioritized phase 1B mid-to late January statewide. Some counties may move into this phase earlier.