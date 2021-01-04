(3TV/CBS5) -- Ever wonder which areas of our state are seeing the highest number of new COVID-19 cases? Arizona's Family has broken down data from the Department of Health Services to see which ZIP codes have the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases week to week.
Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, the Mesa community with the ZIP code 85202 had the highest number of new cases. The area is also in the top 5 for highest number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Here's a look at the ZIP codes with the highest growth between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 (statewide):
ZIP Code: 85202
- City: Mesa
- Percentage Growth: 16%
- New Cases Per 100,000: 1,873
- New Cases: 735
- Population: 39,245
ZIP Code: 85326
- City: Buckeye
- Percentage Growth: 10%
- New Cases Per 100,000: 841
- New Cases: 513
- Population: 60,999
ZIP Code: 85364
- City: Yuma
- Percentage Growth: 8%
- New Cases Per 100,000: 964
- New Cases: 717
- Population 74,382
ZIP Code: 85706
- City: Tucson
- Percentage Growth: 8%
- New Cases Per 100,000: 985
- New Cases: 545
- Population: 55,352
Some trends emerged over the last four weeks, as well. Areas of Yuma (85364) and Tucson (85706) showed the highest number of new cases between Dec. 6 and Jan. 3. Yuma's 85364 ZIP code had 2,817 new cases of COVID-19 over those four weeks. And Tucson's 85706 ZIP code had had 2,681 new cases of COVID-19 over those four weeks.
So what about the other end of the spectrum? There are a number of ZIP codes (with a population of 15,000 or more) that have had the lowest number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past four weeks.
They include:
- (85253) Paradise Valley - 1,336
- (85259) Scottsdale - 1,289
- (85268) Fountain Hills - 1,358
- (85375) Sun City West - 1,415
- (85650) Sierra Vista - 1,391
- (85739) Tucson - 1,205
- (85755) Tucson - 1,410
- (85755) Tucson, Oro Valley - 1,327
- (85901) Show Low - 910
Medical experts say it's hard to pinpoint why one community sees a spike in COVID-19 cases while another does not, but there are contributing factors.
Dr. Ross Goldberg, president of the Arizona Medical Association, says there may be more people living closer together in apartment buildings, workers in close proximity or maybe more frequent gatherings among neighbors and friends.
"We always knew there was going to be a risk, even with wearing masks, even trying to distance," said Goldberg. "When you pack that many people together, your risk goes up. It's simple math. Yet depending on what's in that ZIP code could influence the rate of cases you're seeing."
