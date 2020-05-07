PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A federal judge has ruled that Arizona cannot allow ballot signatures to be collected online, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Attorney General Mark Brnovich made the announcement on Thursday. He said that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a request for an injunction in a case in which plaintiffs sought to be able to gather signatures electronically.
"This is another victory for the State of Arizona and ballot integrity," reads a statement from the Attorney General's Office. "Although the Arizona Constitution has mandated for 108 years that signatures on initiative petitions must be signed in the presence of a circulator, the challengers sought to permit the use of electronic signatures."
Last month, the plaintiffs in the case (two committees proposing initiatives relating to election procedures and healthcare, and a voter) filed a lawsuit in federal court to force the State to accept signatures collected through E-Qual, Arizona's online petition system. Those who favor online signature collecting say the quarantine conditions have meant fewer opportunities for large groups to gather and collect signatures in-person.
But Brnovich's office says that "Arizona’s Constitution has, since statehood, mandated in-person execution of signatures — a requirement that an exchange of binary bits between a person and a computer through the internet obviously cannot satisfy."
After the lawsuit was filed, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she would not oppose the request made by plaintiffs, who wanted the green light for collecting online ballot signatures. That's when the Attorney General stepped in. "Special interests should not be able to use the pandemic as an excuse to sweep away a century-old fixture of Arizona’s Constitution simply because others will not stand up in defense of it,” Brnovich said. "As Attorney General, I will enforce the law as it is and it is incumbent upon every other elected official to do the same."
On April 17, the district court denied Plaintiffs’ request for injunctive relief on April 17, finding they failed to challenge the in-person requirement of the Arizona Constitution.
Then on April 20, plaintiffs appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court, seeking an emergency injunction pending appeal. At the time, Hobbs again stated that she “did not oppose the narrow relief sought in the District Court by Plaintiffs-Appellants.”
On May 5, the Ninth Circuit quickly denied Plaintiffs’ request for an injunction pending appeal. The Ninth Circuit concluded, once again, the Plaintiffs “having failed to challenge the Arizona constitutional requirement of in-person signatures cannot get the redress from the court they now seek by only challenging the statute at issue.”
The League of Women Voters voiced their reaction to the court's decision. “Arizonans were not served today, and we are very disappointed that Arizonans seeking to make their voice heard via ballot petitions will not be allowed to use the same tools available to their politicians,” said Bonnie Saunders, president of the League of Women Voters of Arizona. “Arizona’s E-Qual system is already in place, but instead of utilizing this safe option, Arizonans must risk their health if they want to make their voice heard on the issues that matter to them.” Last month, the League of Women Voters of Arizona joined a nearly identical case in state court that is still pending.