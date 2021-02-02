PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Walgreens is expanding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in its stores, but not here in Arizona.
The chain said Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chose it to be part of the coronavirus vaccine retail pharmacy partnership program in 15 states.
But Arizona, which has seen its share of frustrations over the availability of appointments to get vaccinated, is NOT on the list. According to Walgreens, the CDC selected the areas where the COVID-19 would be available at Walgreens pharmacies “to optimize vaccine access in medically underserved areas” and focus on “high-risk, socially vulnerable populations.”
Walgreens said it is also working with several states to help with their local vaccination effort. Again, Arizona is not one of them.
The Walgreens announcement comes one day after Arizona’s second state-run mass vaccination site opened at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Appointments there, and at the original state-run site at State Farm Stadium, are booked up through the end of the month. Arizonans snatched up the tens of thousands of appointments that were available within 13 hours.
Arizona's Family has reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services to find out if and when Walgreens and CVS locations in Arizona might get the vaccine.
Vaccine going directly to pharmacies
Earlier Tuesday morning, President Biden's administration said shipments of the vaccine directly to retail pharmacies would begin next week.
"In the early phase, many pharmacies across the country will not have vaccine, or may have very limited supply," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a briefing.
Getting the vaccine to pharmacies has been in the distribution plan from the beginning. The supply of vaccine doses, however, is still limited.
Where to get the vaccine
According to ADHS Services, the state is ramping up its portion of the federal pharmacy partner program, with the goal of having the shots available at 800 stores throughout the state. The agency advises people to use its Vaccine Finder tool to find a vaccination location near them.
While Walgreens does not have vaccine available to Arizona’s general population right now, some Fry’s, Safeway, and Albertson’s stores do, according to the ADHS Vaccine Finder. The qualifications to get a vaccine might differ from site to site. For example, some locations are only vaccinating those 75 and older while the state-run run sites have opened up to people 65 and older. It depends where each county is in the vaccine distribution process, so make sure you check the guidelines before you make an appointment.
ADHS says more than 671,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Monday. Roughly 102,000 people have received the two doses required to be fully immunized against the coronavirus.