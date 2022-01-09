PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Arizona, thousands of college students will be returning to campus this week after winter break. Some teachers worry about what the spring semester will look like. As COVID cases grow, universities are implementing new protocols in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

University of Arizona professor Gary Rhoades is one of many teachers in the United Campus Workers Union to write to university leadership, asking to begin the spring semester online.

“What I’m concerned about is the health and safety of unvaccinated students,” Rhoades said. “Neither place has indicated they will start remotely, which we think makes the most sense.”

That isn’t going to happen at either of the state's two biggest universities. Instead, there will be additional safety measures in place.

Masks will be required in all classrooms at both the University of Arizona and Arizona State University. However, UArizona is asking students and staff to wear surgical grade masks or higher, opposed to cloth. ASU is bringing back its daily health check, which requires all students and employees to fill out a health survey each morning before class. Students and staff must also take a COVID test before returning to campus and submit their results online.

At UArizona, students living in the dorms will have to get tested for COVID before moving in, but testing is only encouraged for students commuting to campus every day.

“Many of those measures are good and a good step in the right direction,” ASU English professor Richard Newhouser said.

Staff are required to be vaccinated at both schools, and students are not.

Newhouser said he has already received some emails from students concerned about returning to campus.

“I’ve already had a few emails from my students, one who is concerned about avoiding Covid and another from a student recently recovering from Covid and wants to make sure other people are safe,” Newhouser said.

If a student does get COVID, ASU says they have a Zoom-based option that has been installed in every classroom. For students who are out for an extended about of time, they need to make arrangements with their teachers.