PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As expected, applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Arizona increased dramatically during the week ending on March 28, as more businesses temporarily closed their doors amid the COVID-19 threat.

A news release Thursday from the U.S. Employment and Training Administration says the U.S. economy is bearing the weight of growing fears surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

The report says that the number of applications submitted in Arizona during the week ending on March 28 rose to 89,064, an increase of 203.5% from the number of applications submitted the previous week and an increase of 2281.4% from the number of applications submitted the same week last year.

Since March 14, the state has processed 118,412 claims for unemployment. That represents 4.1% of the total workforce of Arizona that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

To handle the historic demand, a spokeswoman for the Department of Economic Security, said the department boosted staff from 31 to 100 to help process the claims.

Tasya Peterson, the director of communications for the department, said it could take more than the normal 14-to-21 days to process workers' applications.

Currently, Arizona caps unemployment insurance at $240 a week, which is the second lowest in the country.

However, struggling Arizonans are expecting some relief, thanks to the passage of last week's $2 trillion stimulus package in Congress.

The massive bill includes an extra $600 for unemployment benefits for the next four months.

Peterson said they hope to see the money next week and get the money to unemployed workers as soon as possible.