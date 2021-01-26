PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey is making a move to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations as many are concerned they won't receive their second dose on time. On Tuesday, Ducey issued an advisory requiring healthcare providers and other agencies that administer the vaccine to report to the state how fast they are getting the job done. The measure is expected to help officials move doses to areas where they will get into arms as quickly as possible.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County health officials are trying to open up more appointments as the vaccine becomes available. Maricopa County faced another challenge Tuesday as it worked to accommodate about 1,000 patients who were turned away from drive-through sites when storms hit.

On Friday, Dr. Cara Christ, the Director of ADHS, said the biggest hurdle faced by the state is the amount of vaccine that is coming into the state when she was asked about distribution challenges. Dr. Christ also said in regards to State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium that the state could be vaccinating 24 to 30 thousand Arizonans a day if the state had a sufficient vaccine quantity.

Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages The government expects to be able to deliver enough of the two-dose regimens to states this summer to vaccinate 300 million people.

Eric Day was only two cars away from receiving his second dose when the rain blew through Sun City, closing the Maricopa County vaccination site.

"Winds blew pretty hard for about three or four minutes. Then it rained pretty hard, and right then, everyone started scattering," says Day, who works as a physician's assistant. "[They] just started saying everybody go, everybody go, with no explanations of what or when we were going to get the shot."

Day has been waiting for Banner to contact him to reschedule.

"What is the last time in which I can get a vaccine and still get the same efficacy if I would have gone through it in the right steps?" asks Day.

"The body's smarter than we give it credit for," says Dr. Ross Goldberg with the Arizona Medical Association. "The body realizes there's no clock that shuts off in 21 days and says you're no longer protected; good luck. It doesn't work like that."

Goldberg says a little wait won't hurt. There is no solid data that shows how delayed doses might impact the vaccine's effectiveness, but Goldberg notes the CDC says patients can get the second shot up to six weeks late.

"There's a lot of assumptions being done based on what we know about other processes," says Goldberg.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says anyone who received their first shot at State Farm Stadium is guaranteed a second appointment. Some say they have not received an email invite yet to schedule, but a spokesman said Tuesday it will come.

Maricopa County acknowledged supply issues coupled with high demand might prevent some people from getting a timely booster. A spokesman said email notifications alerting patients about open appointments are now going out to people who received their first shot at the Chandler and Goodyear vaccination sites. As more vaccine arrives, more appointments and more sites will open.

Many who are trying to schedule a second appointment have asked about which vaccine is offered at which sites. According to information provided by ADHS and Maricopa County health officials, Pfizer is available at State Farm Stadium, sites run by Maricopa County, and most Pima County vaccination sites. Moderna is being distributed in rural counties.