PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The crowds weren't as big and the lines not as long, but even a worldwide health pandemic didn't stop travelers from hopping on a plane to visit loved ones this Thanksgiving.
A steady stream of passengers made their way through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday despite a health warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people should stay home for the holiday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.
Kate Mohan and Eric Dale are flying from Phoenix to St. Louis to visit family. They considered canceling the trip, then decided to go.
"The thought definitely crossed my mind," said Mohan. "My parents are older and I definitely want to keep them safe and don't want them to get sick. However, I miss my mom, you know, so it's important for me to see my family. I'm very close with them."
"Yeah, we debated back and forth if we would continue to go, but we thought it was more important to be with family for this," said Shanna Betzing, who is flying to Florida to visit family. "You never know what's going to happen."
Travelers are required to wear masks inside Sky Harbor. Megan Sterkoqitz just flew in from Alabama with her two kids to visit her sister. She said it wouldn't have felt right not to be here for Thanksgiving.
"It just was more important," said Sterkogitz. "That's how I feel, to be with family right now."