PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The tourism industry in Arizona has taken a major hit during the pandemic. So far, it has lost $7 billion.

New data released by the Arizona Office of Tourism shows that 2019 was a record-breaking year, generating about $70.1 million per day across the state. Spending by Arizona visitors also created a record 194,300 tourism industry jobs.

"We had 46.8 million overnight visitors, 6.1 [million] of those international visitors coming from our main tourism, international markets, of Mexico followed by Canada," said Kim Sabow, the president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association.

Sabow said this year, however, is entirely different.

"In 2020, our numbers have actually, virtually fallen off a cliff," Sabow said.

On top of the $7 billion lost in the tourism industry, the industry is also down $312 million in local, state and federal tax revenues. Also, there's been a loss of 50 percent of the industry jobs.

"Huge, huge blunt force trauma to our industry, like I said, that virtually happened overnight when the pandemic rolled into Arizona," Sabow said. "Our resorts would typically be at 80 percent-plus in occupancy. They dropped overnight to single digits. We're having a hard time stabilizing ever since that impact."

Sabow said it was the perfect storm, with the pandemic hitting in March--Arizona's peak tourism season. Spring training games were canceled, spring break trips were put on hold, restaurants and other stores shut down.

"While our industry and our hotels were never officially closed per state guidance because we were deemed an essential service, the hotels didn't have any amenities to sell with the rooms," Sabow explained.

Sabow added that some Arizona cities are still seeing some tourism, like Lake Havasu. Flagstaff, Sedona, and other cities with cooler summer temperatures are also seeing some visitors.

"You'll see different impacts in different parts of the state. No doubt, the time of this certainly hurt us," Sabow said.

However, she is hopeful that the industry will bounce back once the coronavirus numbers decline.

"This pandemic is taking twists and turns and just when you think we're seeing daylight, it takes a turn. I'm going to go with cautious optimism," she said. "We don't have a road map. We don't have any sort of historic reference to point to or learn from and unfortunately, we have not invented or created a crystal ball."

Until then, Sabow said they are making data-driven decisions and working on creating safety protocols and guidelines so they are ready to welcome back visitors.

"Now is really a critical time that, as the voice of advocacy for the industry, we really get some solid policy proposals in front of policymakers. By the time we reopen, our infrastructure is in place and we have some tools in the toolbox to really help the industry recover."