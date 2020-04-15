PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is finding a unique way to honor health care workers and first responders in the midst of COVID-19 by lighting buildings around Arizona blue. It will be called "Light AZ Blue."
The buildings will include the Capitol, executive tower, Phoenix Children's Hospital, buildings in the cities of Phoenix, Tempe, and Tucson and State Farm at Tempe Town Lake.
“Arizona is immensely grateful to our frontline medical workers and all the men and women who have stepped up to keep others safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey. “They are heroes. Their efforts are saving lives, and Arizona salutes their service during this critical time.”
Arizona is lighting the State Capitol blue to express our support and gratitude to our frontline medical workers and first responders. We invite businesses and buildings across the state to join us in this salute to these heroes. #COVID19 #LightAZBlue https://t.co/NjxnPtYRlc— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 15, 2020