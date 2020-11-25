PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is pressing ahead with a multi-million dollar marketing campaign to encourage tourists to visit the state despite a new surge in coronavirus cases that is already taking a toll on our healthcare system.
Some state health experts said this is the last step Arizona should be taking, given that the number of available beds in intensive care units are dwindling.
"We're really headed for a very difficult and dangerous time in Arizona, so it doesn't make sense to encourage more people to come. In fact, maybe it makes more sense to do PSA's asking people to go back home," Will Humble, the former state health director, said on Wednesday.
Humble said the biggest risk of out of state travelers getting sick while they visit and end up putting more stress on our hospitals. The state's latest numbers show less than 200 ICU beds are available, with the state expected to reach capacity early next month.
Gov. Ducey announced the $4 million marketing campaigning earlier this month as part of a plan to boost the tourism industry that has been battered during the pandemic. It called for $3 million to promote safe business travel and another $1 million to target people in states as far away as Illinois and Minnesota.
Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for the governor's office, said the ad campaign is intended to educate people on how they can travel here safely during winter months as well as in the springtime.
"People are going to come here regardless, and we want them to know how to do that safely," Ptak said during a phone interview.