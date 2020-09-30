PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced that Arizona will be getting over two million rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government on Tuesday.
This comes after President Trump's announcement Monday that his administration would work to distribute over 150 million rapid tests around the country with about 50 million to help the more vulnerable communities such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, tribal nations and hospice care.
“Arizona is grateful to President Trump for his continued partnership during this pandemic and for once again prioritizing our state,” said Governor Ducey. “These new FDA-approved rapid tests will allow us to quickly identify cases and prevent outbreaks among our most vulnerable citizens. Combined with the PPE, ventilators and health care workers the White House has provided to Arizona, these tests will go a long way in making sure we are able to continue to safely keep Arizona's economy open.”
So far, Arizona has gotten more than 1.4 million diagnostic tests and 290,000 serology tests, as stated in a press release from Ducey's office. Ducey also announced last week that $6 million will be used to develop point-of-need testing at Arizona State University which would allow people especially first responders, health care workers and so forth get their test results within minutes.
You can read the full press release from Governor Ducey here.