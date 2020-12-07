PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Theatre Company has made a hard decision like many other entertainment companies this year by having to postpone their 54th season until later in 2021 due to COVID-19.
ATC is not the only theatre company to have made that sacrifice this year, this includes national theatre unions. It is part of the changes that have come with the coronavirus pandemic, in the hopes to slow the spread.
“While we are frustrated by the need to suspend our live and streamed mainstage productions again, we knew that this decision might be necessary,” Artistic Director Sean Daniels said. “The combination of new constraints preventing live theatre productions, paired with the plain fact that we are not willing to risk the health of our audience, staff or artists, made this decision very clear for the company.”
The closures are for the safety of the crew, actors/actresses, and of course the guests who attend the shows.
The other struggle for ATC will be lack of money coming in because tickets aren't being sold.
“Without ticket sales, this is not going to be easy,” Geri Wright, Managing Director added. “We are asking our loyal subscribers to invest in supporting our ongoing work in Tucson and Phoenix by turning their subscriptions into year-end tax-deductible donations.”
The subscribers will get a behind the scene experience of the process of putting a show together, workshops, readings and digital performances and more.
For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.