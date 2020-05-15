Arizona Testing Blitz for COVID-19 extends for two more weekends

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was announced Friday evening that Arizona will be extending the statewide COVID-19 testing blitz.

Originally, the last day was going to be this Saturday, May 16. Now, it's going to happen for two more weekends.

Arizona health department releases interactive map of COVID-19 testing blitz sites The Arizona Department of Health Services has released an interactive map designed to make it easier for you to find a place to get tested for COVID-19.

There are more than 70 sites throughout Arizona where people can get tested for coronavirus. Anyone who thinks that they have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19 can get tested based on the criteria at each location. Drive-thru testing will also be available at certain sites.

At these sites, people can get a PCR test, which can detect if a person is currently infected by the virus. The pricing of the testing varies and preregistration may be required.

On May 2, the first day of the Arizona Testing Blitz, more than 5,400 PCR tests were done at 32 sites, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). During the second Saturday of the blitz, May 9, more than 9,700 PCR tests were done at more than 50 sites statewide.

Those who are interested in getting tested during the Arizona Testing Blitz should click here for information on sites, preregistration, and contacting healthcare providers.

“To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities we need to identify cases and perform contact tracing, and the Arizona Testing Blitz is helping us to learn more about how the disease is spreading in our state,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ in a statement. “While there have been thousands of diagnostic tests during the Saturday Testing Blitz events, we are pleased that testing has also been increasing during the week. I want to thank all of our healthcare partners from across the state for participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz. This could not be done without their incredible support.”