PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In March of last year, PathogenDX took a hard pivot from testing pathogens in weed to tackling the pandemic.
"It was, you know, 24/7 around the clock," says CEO and Co-founder Milan Patel. In less than six weeks, PathogenDX developed a test to spot COVID-19. Fast forward to today, the team of 32 has cranked out technology that can detect COVID-19 through the air.
"So, we can place an air sampling device near an access point that several people walk by...and if it comes back positive, we know that someone who walked through that area during that time needs to be tested," says Paramedic Charles Jones.
Last Fall, Jones helped administer PathogenDX tests to the Navajo Nation. In just over a month, they tested more than 3,200 people.
"Identifying someone having COVID very, very quickly make in fact truly save lives," Jones said.
The tech company now has a technology that can test for COVID-19 variants in record speed, which is important because, according to the CDC, variants found in the U.K., Brazil, and South Africa can spread easier and quicker than the original virus.
"It can detect for all those variants in the same test, the same sample, within four hours," says Patel. Typically testing for variants takes four days.
PathogenDX is one of 29 companies awarded money from the National Institute of Health to expand its COVID-19 variant testing. Patel says the company's primary focus will be making the testing available to underserved communities.
"Having COVID-19 in a high-risk group that doesn't have accessible testing is a real challenge for those communities as well as the country, and so our focus as we roll out this technology is to basically make sure that it's available," says Patel.
Next, the company is turning its focus to kids in K-8. They are working on a test that would get rid of nasal swabs and the need for a medical professional to administer the test.