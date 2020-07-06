PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Typically right about now teachers are getting excited about the new school year, but as we know this year is unlike any other. The coronavirus is creating a lot of anxiety among Arizona teachers worried about the health and safety of their students and their own families.

President Trump chimed in Monday tweeting, "Schools must open in the fall!!!" But, many Arizona teachers and school districts say not so fast.

“Educators feel they are being put in a high-risk situation and they are wanting us to slow down and find a way to do this safely,” said Joe Thomas, President of the Arizona Education Association.

Many Valley school districts have already announced their plans to start the new school year on time but also online.

“I would predict that Arizona is looking at a good nine weeks where predominantly we will have our students in an online setting,” said Thomas and social studies teacher, who doesn't see any way students can return to campus safely, at least not now.

“No educator wants to put their students at risk, no one wants their students to take home the virus, impact or infect anyone at home and they don't want that to happen to their own family,” said Thomas.

Contact tracing is easier to do in a school setting where students are always accounted for, but Thomas wonders what will happen when an entire class has to quarantine.

“The state's not ready yet for in person education, it's just not,” said Thomas.

“What Arizonans need to put foremost is let's get rid of this virus, let’s suppress it, let’s adopt the behaviors to where we can open school safely and we can move back to the format that we know best.”