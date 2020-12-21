PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With 11 days left in December, Arizona has already surpassed November’s COVID-19 total.

According to public data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, December has already recorded 106,915 cases. In November, there were 102,837 cases, which was the previous record.

The new data comes as Phoenix Sky Harbor was packed with passengers over the weekend. An estimated two million people have boarded planes across the country.

Those numbers are down by 60% from last year. But it still goes against the advice of the CDC and Valley healthcare professionals.

One doctor says the recent spike in cases is partially due to people who traveled for the last big holiday, Thanksgiving.

Now Christmas is on the horizon and state officials and doctors are urging residents to keep their guard up, even around family members.

Arizona doctor experiencing surge of COVID cases urges Christmas precautions "It's overwhelming. It really is like a warzone with walls," said Dr. Andrew Carroll. "The teams are overworked, and even though we're trying our best, we are running on empty."

Over the past week, Arizona’s doctors and nurses were some of the first individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Dec. 16 press conference Gov. Doug Ducey praised health care workers for their continued efforts, "which will help save thousands of lives." Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine is for health care workers and those in support occupations, as well as emergency medical service providers, and long-term care staff and residents.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel, but I cannot emphasize enough...the fight against the virus is not over," Gov. Ducey said. "Please get the vaccine when it is available to you. Public health experts cannot overstate the importance of this. I cannot overstate the importance of this."

Click here to find free COVID-19 testing near you.