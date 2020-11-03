PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona hit a grim milestone Tuesday when the state surpassed 6,000 COVID-19-related deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported a total of 6,020 deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard.
"It's not surprising but it's so disappointing and it feels so, so preventable," says Bella Livshiz. "Internally, it kind of makes me want to scream."
Livshiz had to say goodbye to her mother, Sima, on July 28 after she was hospitalized with COVID-19. Livshiz says Sima's condition just got worse, and she didn't pull through.
"My husband and I were blessed to be able to get covered in PPE and be able to hold her hand," says Livshiz. "Her vitals were so low there was no coming back from it."
Livshiz now looks back on memories of Sima, a Russian immigrant who enjoyed cooking traditional meals for friends and family.
"She still drove, and she cooked for hours, and she hosted until the pandemic," says Livshiz. "She was so caring and so loving."
Sima had health issues, says Livshiz, but her mom had them under control. Livshiz herself tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer but is now recovered. Like many others, she says she's tired of wearing masks and is eager to visit family, but Livshiz is encouraging everyone to stay vigilant.
"Take the precautions," says Livshiz. "They're very basic, they're very simple, and they work."