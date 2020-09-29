Kathy Hoffman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 has left many things uncertain and one thing that Superintendent Kathy Hoffman wants, is to make sure Arizona schools are being transparent and are communicating with families about COVID-19. 

Many parents have expressed concerns with their kids returning to schools for in-person learning after the coronavirus pandemic with some schools reporting outbreaks. 

"With the genuine fear about COVID-19 present in our communities, transparency is key to maintaining trust with our educators, students and families. I have heard from many individuals that they are alarmed to hear about positive cases in their schools through the grapevine," Hoffman said in a statement on Twitter. 

Hoffman released a Roadmap for Reopening Schools which includes procedures and emergency preparedness for schools to use earlier in the school year. 

Roadmap for Reopening

"With input from public health experts and education leaders across our state, we have developed Arizona's Roadmap for Reopening Schools. It provides a series of recommendations for how schools can approach the 2020-2021 school year and offers adaptable considerations to meet each community's unique needs. Given the fluidity of the public health situation, this will be a living document that will be updated based on the most current information," Hoffman mentioned in a statement on the Roadmap for Reopening Schools website. 

 

