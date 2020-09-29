PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 has left many things uncertain and one thing that Superintendent Kathy Hoffman wants, is to make sure Arizona schools are being transparent and are communicating with families about COVID-19.

Many parents have expressed concerns with their kids returning to schools for in-person learning after the coronavirus pandemic with some schools reporting outbreaks.

2 students test positive for COVID-19 at Mountain View High School in Mesa The school says if your child had close contact with the students, they will be getting a separate letter from them.

"With the genuine fear about COVID-19 present in our communities, transparency is key to maintaining trust with our educators, students and families. I have heard from many individuals that they are alarmed to hear about positive cases in their schools through the grapevine," Hoffman said in a statement on Twitter.

Transparency and communication regarding positive #COVID19 cases in school communities are critical to maintaining trust with educators, families, and students. Read my full statement here. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/059eNYeDyN — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) September 29, 2020

Hoffman released a Roadmap for Reopening Schools which includes procedures and emergency preparedness for schools to use earlier in the school year.

"With input from public health experts and education leaders across our state, we have developed Arizona's Roadmap for Reopening Schools. It provides a series of recommendations for how schools can approach the 2020-2021 school year and offers adaptable considerations to meet each community's unique needs. Given the fluidity of the public health situation, this will be a living document that will be updated based on the most current information," Hoffman mentioned in a statement on the Roadmap for Reopening Schools website.