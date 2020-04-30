TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University is planning to resume classes for the fall semester.
In a letter to ASU families on Thursday morning, President Michael Crow announced the university is planning to resume in-person classes on Thursday, August 20.
Crow’s letter reads:
Given that circumstances related to COVID-19 continue to evolve, ASU will implement whatever safety measures and health protocols are necessary to keep students and employees safe. And, we will continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services. We will communicate to you throughout the summer about how those recommendations may impact future decisions and modifications to campus life this fall. If you have any questions pertaining to the fall semester, please reach out to the Dean of Students office.