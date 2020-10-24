PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona state Rep. Raquel Terán is quarantining with her husband after both tested positive for COVID-19. The couple's young son has been tested, as well, but his results have not come back.
According to Terán's office, she and her husband visited family last weekend, some of whom later tested positive with the coronavirus. Both Terán and her husband had negative test results on Monday and Thursday, but her husband, Eddie Baron, found himself in the emergency room Friday. That's when he tested positive. Terán's positive COVID-19 test came Saturday morning, one week after the family visit.
"Like so many in our community, we want to be close to the ones we love," Terán said in a news release. "We miss them and we want to see them. We take extensive precautions when we go out, we wear masks, we keep our distance and we wash our hands, but we let our guard down with family.
Terán said the process of getting tested was not entirely straightforward and confirmed her concerns about access to testing. "The experience for us to get testing took a lot of initiative," she said.
Terán said her family has notified everyone with whom they have had close contact over the past several days.
Terán is not the first Arizona legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Rep. Lorenzo Sierra, D-Avondale, was in intensive care and on a ventilator while visiting family on the East Coast. He recently returned home to Arizona.
In April, State Sen. Lupe Contreras, D-Avondale, and five members of his family tested positive for the virus.
According to The Associated Press, Rep. Joanne Osborne, R-Goodyear, was also
News of Terán's test results came several hours after the Arizona Department of Health Services posted its daily update to its COVID-19 dashboard. On Saturday, we learned that Arizona has seen more coronavirus cases in the past 23 days that were reported during all of November.
Earlier this week, Dr. Cara Christ, the director of DHS, said she is "concerned" about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases we've been seeing recently, and encouraged people to remain vigilant in their habits to curd the spread of the virus.
Terán, a Democrat, has represented Legislative District 30, since last January. that district covers an area from central Phoenix Glendale.