PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona State Fair, usually an October tradition in the Valley, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
On Thursday, the Arizona Exposition & State Fair Board announced its decision to postpone the 2020 Arizona State Fair. Tentative dates for the 2021 State Fair are Oct. 7 through Oct. 31. Fair officials say it wasn't an easy decision to make.
"As a self-funded state agency, this decision to postpone the fair is not made lightly. In addition to providing the majority of the agency's operating income, the fair's economic impact averages over $90 million annually, engages 300+ businesses and hires 1000+ employees. However, safety always comes first, and we feel this is the best decision for all involved this year," said chairman Jonathan Lines.
The Arizona State Fair has been around for 136 years. Last year, attendance hit 1,262,868, the highest in more than a decade.
"This has been a deeply challenging decision for everyone," said executive director Wanell Costello. "While the fun and carefree environment the State Fair provides is appreciated by the community, we know this year, it's not the right time to hold a large event. The health and safety of our team, visitors and community is most important."
Some fair traditions may be hosted virtually. The livestock show is accepting online entries. And the esports competition, which debuted at the 2019 fair, has also launched with a series of virtual tournaments in partnership with the Arizona Lottery.