FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It seems like lots of skiers wanted to take advantage of this weekend's great weather by hitting the slopes at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff. But it's turning out to be a little tougher to get on the mountain during a pandemic.
Snowbowl tweeted that the mountain was already at "COVID-19 capacity" before 10 a.m. Sunday. Resort officials said that vehicles could wait at the lots at the base of Snowbowl Road until on-mountain vehicles left. All access to the mountain is on a first come, first served basis.
The resort is enforcing strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, including requiring that all guests and employees wear masks. Snowbowl also made changes to its base area, including increased spacing for physical distancing in lift mazes, reduced contact through online tickets and food ordering, and reducing the number of guests indoors.
Access to indoor spaces will also be limited, and guests are being told that they should plan on being outside more this season, especially on peak days. Guests not renting equipment should boot up at their vehicle and leave any items not needed for skiing there. Buildings will have capacity restrictions and only be for dining or to-go orders for customers, lockers, and bathroom use. There's also a new Snowbowl Card that helps with a contact-free experience, holding all lift tickets, rentals, lesson reservations and resort credits in one single, reloadable card.
It's no wonder so many folks were hoping to ski; conditions are exceptional right now. Snowbowl got 3" of snow over the Thanksgiving holiday, and more snow is being made.
Snowbowl is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lift tickets must be purchased online. Don't forget that kids 10 and younger and guests 75 and older ski free every day of the season.
For road status and other mountain updates, follow @AZSBUpdates on Twitter.