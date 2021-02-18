PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's been a tough year for many small businesses trying to survive during the current health crisis. Jeremy Davis is the owner of Manor, a specialty footwear and apparel store in Central Phoenix.
"I feel like every week it was a pivot. Do we stay open? Do we close? Are we safe? Are customers safe?" said Davis. "Just so many variables we're dealing with."
In an effort to help retail shops, restaurants, and other businesses keep their doors open, the Arizona Small Business Association has just launched a new initiative called "Forge Ahead." The free, online personalized program is designed to provide expert training and resources to small business owners at a time when they need it most.
"They're stretched thin, and their time is at a premium," said Dawn Prendergast, Senior V.P of Public Affairs with ASBA. "We wanted to make it as easy as possible for a small business to access the resources that we think can help jump-start their continued economic recovery."
Small business owners now have 24-hour access to a series of online courses that focus on three key topics:
- Digital Marketing Strategies - to help businesses expand their online visibility and develop a social media presence.
- Strengthen their financial acumen - to learn what money and business loans may be available.
- Networking - to help reach out to current and potential customers.
Business owners like Davis are hoping the new program will pay off in the form of more customers as we get closer to getting life back to normal.
"I think the more resources, the better," said Davis. "We're all in this together as small business owners. There's no playbook, so more resources to help us out, that's great."
