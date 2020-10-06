PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another Arizona small business falls by the wayside with no relief in sight.

"I won't survive, I'm getting ready to close down," said Pizzaman's Pavillion owner Michael Jensen. "There's no way in the world I can survive."

Jensen has been building foodservice trailers for local restaurants for the past 12 years in Mohave Valley, but this year COVID-19 put the brakes on his business.

"I have three wood fire pizza trailers that been sitting here since January 'cause the restaurants that bought them can't afford to pay for them," said Jensen. "So I'm sitting here with zero income, using my reserves and I'm out."

Jensen initially received a loan from the federal government and was relying on additional help from Washington but talks have stalled.

"I believe the bureaucratic BS failed all the little guys," said Jensen.

Glenn Hamer, the president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said while the Arizona economy is doing better than the nation's, certain areas like restaurants are still struggling.

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election despite ominous warnings from his own Federal Reserve chairman about the deteriorating conditions in the economy.

"It's very important for these small businesses that are doing very, very well before this disaster to have some sort of additional assistance," said Hamer.

He's holding out hope that a deal can get done at the nation's capital sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, people like Jensen don't have any more time.

"Bottom line is we aren't going to see help until after Nov. 3," said Jensen. "Most of the people who really need it aren't going to be around after Nov. 3."