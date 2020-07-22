PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - As lawmakers continue negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill, the AARP is calling on Congress to include an extension of federal supplemental unemployment benefits. The additional $600 weekly benefit that has buoyed unemployment payments for months is set to expire on July 31.
"AARP is pushing Congress to continue those expanded benefits through the end of this crisis," AARP spokeswoman Susan Weinstock said. "We need to ensure people have the ability to put food on the table, keep a roof over their head. And this is a lifeline to so many people, and we need to make sure that continues."
In Arizona, the maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $240. Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey, said the state is "coordinating" with Arizona's Congressional delegation on the issue of unemployment, but did not say whether Ducey is considering increasing state benefits if Congress fails to include an extension in the new relief plan.
"We are monitoring activity in Washington closely," Ptak wrote in an email to 3 On Your Side. "As we have, we want to make sure those impacted by this virus have the protection and resources they need."
In a recent letter to Senate leaders, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wrote, “I support an extension of the enhanced unemployment benefits that were provided for in the CARES Act, and the use of economic stabilizers to ensure federal aid is phased down in a way that is consistent with local employment numbers.”
Republican Senator Martha McSally also supports expanding unemployment benefits.
“Senator McSally believes that a great American comeback is just over the horizon, but that unemployed and underemployed Arizonans are going to need more support as we battle this virus with continued restrictions on many job sectors,” a spokesperson told 3 On Your Side. “She is deeply engaged in crafting the next relief package, and is strongly advocating direct financial relief for Arizona workers and families who need it."
White House officials say a deal on the next stimulus bill could come by the end of the month.