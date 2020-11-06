SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There is a real concern among Arizona high school seniors that the coronavirus could be sacking their opportunities to get an athletic scholarship. On Friday, Gilbert's Campo Verde High School canceled their game against Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. It's the fourth time a team has canceled on Saguaro. They'll only have six games this season, originally slated for eight. A loss of games could make the difference for some senior athletes trying to get a scholarship.
Saguaro senior Josh Baxter is as fast as lightning on the field.
"So shocked," said Baxter. That's what his reaction was when he found out Friday night's game was canceled.
"First, I didn't believe it cause it was so close to the game, you know," said Baxter.
Not even being on the sidelines could hurt his chances of playing at the next level. Last year, three Division I athletes played ahead of him. Now, he's relying on this year to get his highlight tape stronger for college recruiters.
"I have good film right now but more tape still opens up my opportunities to play at colleges," said Baxter.
Every play is important, according to local recruiter coach Lou Perrone.
"When you have a player like Josh Baxter, for example," said Perrone, "that has 10-15 schools looking at him, waiting what he's going to do next. Every game is important to a young man like that."
For Baxter, hitting paydirt could pay for school, something he badly needs.
"That's really my only entry into college. I don't want to have my parents pay for college. I want to be able to get there without them having to pay for me," said Baxter.
What's just as important, he said, is finishing the season and winning a championship.
"We want to make the coaches proud and end with a ring 'cause we fell short last year, and we want to finish the business we started," said Baxter.
The Sabercats take on Horizon High School next week after Notre Dame Preparatory canceled their game due to COVID concerns.