PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services will be getting federal money to repay what the state spent on COVID-19 supplies during the pandemic.
Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced Wednesday that ADHS is getting $13 million in federal COVID relief funds to reimburse the state for purchases of gowns, coveralls, disposable thermometers, gloves, and N95 masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Today's funding will help shore up budgets in Arizona and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect frontline health workers caring for Arizona families during the pandemic," Sinema said.
"These funds are important to ensure Arizona can continue getting our health care workers the protective equipment they need to safely treat patients as we face a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Kelly said. "To slow that rise, all Arizonans should follow public health guidance, including wearing masks and social distancing."
Sinema has urged the president to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona so it can access additional public safety resources.
The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency funds cover 75% of the cost share. A total of $17,716,359.41 was spent on reimbursable costs from May 7, 2020, to June 26, 2020, for the ADHS response to the COVID-19 pandemic.