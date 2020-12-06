FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 file photo Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ speaks as Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listens during a news conference, in Phoenix. Arizona expects to get enough doses of a new coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year to inoculate more than 383,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents, Dr. Christ said Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.