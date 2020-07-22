PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona school districts didn't have much of a summer break. Instead, they've been working on comprehensive plans for the 2020-2021 school year. In addition to figuring out the monumental tasks of which learning options to offer and how to logistically implement them successfully, they also had to learn how to provide safe, in-person learning.

Arizona's Family poured through dozens of safety protocols provided by Arizona school districts. Below are some of the most common protocols. Parents, please check with your child's school for school-specific details.

Face Masks

They are either required at all times inside and outside of school buildings or when social distancing is not possible. Most school districts require masks on buses, however, some only require masks on buses when social distancing isn't possible.

Cohorting

This concept is quite popular among Arizona school districts right now. By cohorting, schools will keep small groups of students clustered together. The cohorts will stay together throughout the day, including for classroom instruction, breakfast, lunch, recess and dismissal. Some districts even plan to have students stay in one room and have teachers change rooms.

School Buses

Masks are either required all the time on buses or when social distancing isn't possible. Siblings will be required to sit together in many districts. Furthermore, most districts plan to crack windows to help with ventilation. Finally, disinfecting protocols for buses will be implemented.

Classrooms

Classrooms are being rearranged to maximize social distancing. Some districts will face students in the same direction. Also, schools are working to reduce the sharing of school supplies between students.

Meals

Either meals will be eaten in classrooms or meal times will be staggered to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria at once. Most meals will be individually wrapped. In some schools, the salad bar has been eliminated.

Water

Most schools are asking parents to send their kids to school with a bottle of water. In some schools, drinking fountains will only be available for filling water bottles.

Hand Washing

All school districts will emphasize hand washing with students but some have gone so far as to schedule hand washing for students.

Temperature Checks

Some districts will utilize contact-less temperature checks for all students while others will only check a student's temperature if they are exhibiting symptoms.

Parents' Responsibilities

All districts are expecting parents to do daily health checks before sending their kids to school.

Sanitation

All districts have implemented new cleaning protocols throughout schools and on school buses.

Field Trips & Extracurricular Activities

Most field trips, extracurricular activities and sports have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

School Assemblies

These have either been canceled or moved to a virtual assembly.

Visitors & Parent Volunteers

Once schools reopen to students, most visitors and parent volunteers will not be allowed.

Childcare Services

Most school districts are providing childcare services to parents.