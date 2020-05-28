PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday afternoon that Arizona schools will be allowed to resume for the 2020-2021 school year.
Ducey said Superintendent Kathy Hoffman will release guidance for schools that will be released on Monday. June 1. The guidance that will be made public was informed by school administration, parents and public health experts.
In addition to schools, youth sports in Arizona can resume and that includes summer leagues, summer schools and day camps.
