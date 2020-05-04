PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- On the day some retail stores were give the green light to open again, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that salons and barbershops can reopen May 8, and that restaurants can reopen their dining areas on May 11.
During a news conference Monday, Ducey said Arizona was headed in the right direction, allowing the gradual re-openings of businesses. He said that the latest openings will include salons and barbershops, which will reopen May 8 with modifications.
Last week, on May 1, elective surgeries were allowed to begin again. On May 4, retail shops were allowed to reopen on a limited basis.
And even though strict physical distancing is still required, Ducey offered this advice to Arizonans. "Get your hair cut, get something to eat and head home," said Ducey. “We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
"We want to return stronger in this state," Ducey said, as he looked at criteria to reopen Arizona, referencing charts that tracked COVID-19 symptoms, cases, and hospital beds. "We have had a downward trajectory of both COVID-like illnesses and flu-like illnesses," said Ducey. "This is a good trajectory for Arizona." And as he looked at COVID-19 cases day by day, he said Arizona has been steady across the course of these tests with a downward trajectory. "That downward trajectory is very positive over that 14-day period," he said.
Here are the guidelines for restaurants reopening:
- Maintain physical distancing
- Operating with reduced capacity
- Limiting areas conducive to congregating
- Comprehensive sanitation protocols
- Continuing to provide curbside pickup and delivery
- Symptom screening for employees
And here are the guidelines given for salons and barbers:
- Reduced occupancy/capacity
- Comprehensive sanitation protocols
- Provide face coverings for employees and visitors
- Physical distancing in waiting and service areas
- Consider operating by appointment only