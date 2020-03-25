PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family anchor Brandon Lee had the opportunity to speak with Vice President Mike Pence about the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Pence was tasked by President Donald Trump to lead the coronavirus task force. In recent days, President Trump has received some push back from governors and mayors around the country for the way he is handling the crisis.

Lee was given an limited amount of time with Vice President Pence and focused his line of questioning on three coronavirus related topics: sacrificing the elderly to save the economy, opening up the country by Easter and the President suggesting Americans with coronavirus to use a medicine that’s never been tested to treat this particular virus.

As Arizona’s Family reported this week, an elderly couple in Phoenix used the medication President Trump suggested. The husband died while his wife is still in critical condition.

Below is an unedited exchange between anchor Brandon Lee and Vice President Pence.