SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona restaurants are working to open their dining rooms as early as Monday. First, they must implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All of our servers and staff are going to be wearing masks. They’ll be wearing gloves at all times,” says Adam Silverman, operating manager at Chompie’s in Scottsdale.

Arizona salons and barbers can reopen May 8, dine-in restaurants May 11 On Friday, May 8, barber shops and hair salons can reopen with modifications, and restaurants can reopen their dining areas on May 11.

Silverman says customers will also notice new partitions installed on the booths to create more separation. While Chompie’s didn’t remove any furniture to make room for social distancing, management put signs on some tables, letting customers know they can’t use them because they are too close to other tables.

“We are very aware we may reach a point where we can’t accommodate everyone,” says Silverman.

Chompie’s will maintain its curbside operations to serve customers who can’t get into the dining room due to limited seating. Silverman says the restaurant also wants to continue serving customers who aren’t ready to step inside because of coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus death toll will increase to 3,000 per day by June, Trump administration projects Internal Trump administration projections estimate that about 3,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus every day by June 1, according to CDC documents obtained by the New York Times.

“We have to make sure we can bring enough guests in and turn those tables quickly enough to do it,” says Steve Chucri, president of the Arizona Restaurant Association.

Chucri says restaurants are exploring ways to serve more customers under the new public health rules. He says he’s working with the City of Phoenix to help restaurants expand outside dining.

“If we expand patios in our extension of premises for liquor and other reasons, we’ll be able to see a lot more people,” says Chucri. “When you have misters on this time of year, it works just fine.”

+2 Warmer weather and debate over restrictions drive Americans outside while coronavirus cases rise From California to New York, more Americans are headed outside -- some for recreation and others in protest.

Some restaurants have been planning their reopening for weeks, and there’s a lot of pressure to get it right so people don’t get sick. At Chompie’s, single-serving condiment cups have replaced the condiment caddie. There’s a process now to double sanitize the tables and chairs.

Balancing comfort with safety can be difficult, but Silverman believes the challenges restaurants face today will ultimately change the industry for good.

“I think the dining experience, at the end of the day, will become a lot more positive,” says Silverman.