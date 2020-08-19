PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More people died in Arizona during July than died in the state during any previous month on record, according to vital statistics released by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The ADHS statistics indicate that 7,903 people died in Arizona in July 2020. That's an increase of 2,980 deaths over July 2019. That amounts to a 60% rise in deaths.
"Because those deaths just occurred in July, it does take several months or even longer before we can really analyze what all of the causes of deaths are," said Rebecca Sunenshine, MD, who is Maricopa County's medical director for disease control.
She says direct deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be the main contributor to the increase. But that's not the only factor.
If you take the July year-over-year increase in deaths, which is 2,980, and subtract the number of COVID-19 deaths in July, which is 2,107, you still end up with an increase of 873 deaths.
Sunenshine says she believes the summer's record heat wave and indirect COVID-19 deaths are also contributing factors. Indirect COVID-19 deaths would include people being unable or unwilling to seek medical care for other health problems.
"We do know that there's a certain number of people that probably died related to COVID-19 but didn't actually have the disease, and that's out best guess at this time," said Sunenshine.