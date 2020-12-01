PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- November has surpassed June and July for highest monthly total of new cases of the coronavirus and tests in Arizona and since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health (AZDHS) reported the highest daily number of cases with a whopping 10,322 reports. AZDHS says the number was high due to a reporting delay from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Over 10,000 coronavirus cases reported in Arizona over Thanksgiving weekend Tuesday morning marked the highest report of coronavirus cases reported in single day in Arizona.

The current surge of the coronavirus outbreak in the state could end up presenting a hospital crisis. University of Arizona researchers believe that the state needs to take more measures to prevent a disaster with a statewide mask mandate and/or another stay-at-home order. So far, neither measure has been taken.

Testing Availability

Airports across the state are now testing for the virus including Sky Harbor International Airport and Tucson International Airport, as proof that testing is becoming more accessible to Arizonans.

Arizona State University's Biodesign Institute has created saliva-based testing that is now available to the public. Rapid tests that will allow you to get your results sooner has become available. More testing sites have opened and more testing resources have been dispensed.

Governor Ducey announced at the end of November that the first COVID-19 vaccines are expected in Arizona in December. An Executive Order signed on Nov. 18 was put in place to prepare for a vaccine: Earlier this year, the state assembled a vaccine task force that is actively working to ensure the effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they are available. To support these efforts, Governor Ducey today issued an Executive Order extending the Enhanced Surveillance Advisory to collect information on vaccinations.

The enhanced surveillance will ensure all Arizonans who want the vaccine will receive the appropriate follow-up doses at the correct time. It will also allow the state to identify and support vulnerable populations and underserved communities.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working to determine who will get the first doses of the vaccine.

Cases

Before November, June saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 80,849 cases.

However, November saw 85,637 cases, which became the highest amount of monthly cases since the start of the pandemic. That is over 5,000 more cases then was seen in June even though some tests are still pending.

More People Testing

In addition to the highest monthly cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, testing has also reached an all time high.

For the week of November 15, there was 167,637 for the week alone of both diagnostic and serology tests. In total for the month, there was over 545,000 tests taken in Arizona. That amount will also adjust as tests continue to come back.

To put it into perspective, June had 424,172 and July had 424,344 tests.