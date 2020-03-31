PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 24 deaths and 1,289 cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday morning. The Navajo Nation confirmed late Tuesday night an additional case of a tribal member in Apache County, bringing the statewide total to 1,290.

This is an increase of 133 cases from yesterday's numbers with four more deaths. There are now confirmed cases of coronavirus in every county in the state.

Gov. Ducey issued a stay-at-home order yesterday that begins today at 5 p.m. The order states that Arizonans shall limit their time away from their homes except to conduct essential activities such as going to work, going to the grocery store, doctor's appointments and pharmacy trips.

The executive order allows essential businesses to remain open such as gas stations, banks and grocery stores. The list of essential businesses includes many other types of businesses, you can find that list here.

Ducey also ordered Monday that all schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Maricopa County has the most cases of coronavirus, with 788 confirmed. The rest of the counties' numbers break down like this:

Apache: 17

Cochise: 4

Coconino: 81

Gila: 1

Graham: 2

Greenlee: 1

La Paz: 2

Mohave: 7

Pima: 202

Pinal: 62

Navajo: 91

Santa Cruz: 2

Yavapai: 21

Yuma: 9

