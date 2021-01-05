PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Health Services reported that the week of Dec. 27 saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

For the week of Dec. 27, ADHS reported 48,152 coronavirus cases. The second highest week is two weeks earlier with 47,082 cases.

ADHS also reported the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic for the week of Dec. 13 with 640 deaths, making December the deadliest month for COVID-19. The second highest date was during the week of July 12 with 602 deaths.

Arizona reported more COVID-19 cases in December than May, June, July, and August combined.

The state also has one of the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population in the country per the CDC. That is about 7,644 cases per 100K.